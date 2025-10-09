Home / Royal

Prince Hussein, Rajwa visit France amid chaos over PM Lecornu's resignation

The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, meet President Emmanuel Macron as France hit with political turmoil

  By Sidra Khan
Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa are on their visit to France.

As France faces major political chaos over the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu this week, the future King and Queen of Jordan embarked on a trip to the European country for key purpose.

The Royal Couple, who kicked off their French visit yesterday, October 8, was warmly welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron upon their arrival.

“Grateful to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron for today’s warm welcome, and for the opportunity to discuss strengthening the enduring ties between Jordan and France,” penned Hussein in his Instagram post.

Today, October 9, the Jordanian Royals explored cutting-edge technological projects and supported new business and creative initiatives as part of their official itinerary in France.

Taking to Instagram, Prince Hussein penned, “Part of the working program in France, an opportunity to engage with pioneering initiatives in technology and to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The post also featured a carousel of glimpses from their engagement.

Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa’s high-profile visit to strengthen bilateral ties with France comes amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country after the newly-elected Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, suddenly resigned from his position on October 6.

The resignation came after Lecornu faced backlash from both allies and opposition parties, threatening to topple his government over his new cabinet and finance & taxation plan.

