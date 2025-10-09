King Charles celebrates big milestone after documentary announcement

Home / Royal

King Charles III steps out with wife Queen Camilla to mark a major milestone in Scotland

  By Hafsa Noor
King Charles stepped out with Queen Camilla to celebrate a new milestone after documentary announcement.

On Thursday, October 9, His Majesty visited a local village hall in Ballater, Scotland, which is a few miles away from their home at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

As per PEOPLE, Charles and Camilla celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Albert Hall’s construction.

During their visit, the royal couple were treated to the premiere of a new fiddle tune, specially composed by local musician Dr. Paul Anderson. The manuscript of this piece was showcased in the hall.

The British monarch and his wife met schoolchildren who made flags for a competition. They also met local history enthusiasts and representatives from The Scottish Women’s Institute and a community Lego group.

They also saw a special silver trowel used 150 years ago to lay the hall's foundation.

Charles’ latest royal engagement comes after he made an announcement about his documentary-style film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

His announcement read, “Coming soon: A new landmark documentary from Prime Video and The King's Foundation spotlighting The King's lifelong commitment to nature and the environment. Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, coming to Prime Video early 2026.”

Notably, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is set to release in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, in early 2026.

