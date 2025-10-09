Prince Harry attends secret event in NY without Meghan Markle

Home / Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince Harry attends a special event, unannounced, in New York City without wife Meghan Markle.

On October 8, the the Duke of Sussex, 41, graced a reception hosted by Movember, the world’s largest men’s health charity, at the Australian American Association in New York City.

King Charles’ youngest son opened up about mental health crisis in the states and asked make therapy more accessible for men.

As per People, Harry said, "I found myself speaking to many veterans and sitting down with them I realized the silence is killing people. Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem."

The duke continued, "Yet when I speak to men, the same struggles keep coming up. Which tells me that the weight they carry isn’t uncommon. The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand. Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true."

Brooke Baldwin, a journalist and author, moderated the discussion between Harry and researchers Dr. Zac Seidler.

The Spare author’s surprise appearance comes ahead of Project Healthy Minds timed to World Mental Health Day event, which he will attend with Meghan Markle.

