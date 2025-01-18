Entertainment

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny latest album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, celebrated huge milestone after dropping a banger album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The King of Latin trap smashed record as all 30 shows of his Puerto Rico residency, No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (I don’t want to leave here) sold out just in four hours, as per Variety.

Tickets for the residents were available at multiple locations across the island on January 15, which were sold out on the same day. 

While the general onsale for the remaining 21 shows got completely sold within four hours on Friday.

Move Concerts, the ticketing and live event company ran by Bad Bunny’s manager Noah Assad, registered 400,000 tickets through online and in-person sales.

Moreover, the team shared that they managed to block nearly 2 million bots and resellers to ensure fans could get their hands on tickets.

Residents of the island will be the first to experience the residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico from July 11 to July 27.

The latest tour will take place every weekend, from July, with the final date scheduled for September 14.

The Ojitos lindos singer is set to perform music from his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Kendall Jenner, the 30-year-old rumoured ex was speculated to be the centre theme behind the new album, although nothing was confirmed from Benito's side.

Bad Bunny has described the album as his "most Puerto Rican albulm" yet for its passionate lyricism on the island’s ongoing socio-economic and political issues.

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters

'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch