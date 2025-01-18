Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, celebrated huge milestone after dropping a banger album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
The King of Latin trap smashed record as all 30 shows of his Puerto Rico residency, No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (I don’t want to leave here) sold out just in four hours, as per Variety.
Tickets for the residents were available at multiple locations across the island on January 15, which were sold out on the same day.
While the general onsale for the remaining 21 shows got completely sold within four hours on Friday.
Move Concerts, the ticketing and live event company ran by Bad Bunny’s manager Noah Assad, registered 400,000 tickets through online and in-person sales.
Moreover, the team shared that they managed to block nearly 2 million bots and resellers to ensure fans could get their hands on tickets.
Residents of the island will be the first to experience the residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico from July 11 to July 27.
The latest tour will take place every weekend, from July, with the final date scheduled for September 14.
The Ojitos lindos singer is set to perform music from his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
Kendall Jenner, the 30-year-old rumoured ex was speculated to be the centre theme behind the new album, although nothing was confirmed from Benito's side.
Bad Bunny has described the album as his "most Puerto Rican albulm" yet for its passionate lyricism on the island’s ongoing socio-economic and political issues.