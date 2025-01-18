Brad Pitt breaks silence on catfishing scandal as fan loses $850K

Brad Pitt's representative has responded after a fan was scammed out of $850,000 by a catfisher pretending to be the actor.
On the disheartening news, the Troy star’s team reacted by sharing a statement to Variety in a story published on January 16, 2024.
“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities,” Brad’s spokesperson told the outlet.
The Bullet Train star’s team added, “This is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks.”
To note, the response came after the 53-year-old interior designer named Anne shared her story on French television channel TF1 in January 2025 that an AI scammer pretending to be Brad’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt contacted her in February 2023.
The scammers trapped her with the fake Jane telling Anne that she met all the requirements to be her daughter-in-law.
She said, “At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous,” while admitting during her January 2025 interview. “But I’m not used to social media and I didn’t really understand what was happening to me.”
Anne contacted AI Brad through various apps including Whatsapp.
She also received AI photos of Brad which made her believe that she is in contact with the real Brad.
AI Jane contacted Anne again, stating that Brad was battling kidney cancer and didn’t have enough money for the treatment.
They claimed that the Fight Club actor’s bank accounts were frozen due to his divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Anne sent almost $855,000 into a bank account located in Turkey after she received a counterfeit doctor’s note.