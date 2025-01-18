Entertainment

Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

The 'Batman' actor, Ben Affleck, faced unusual police activity in his area in Brentwood, Los Angeles, amid deadly wildfires

  • January 18, 2025
Ben Affleck seemingly appeared unbothered despite the ongoing police investigation in his neighbourhood.

The Air director's Brentwood house was raided by FBI officials on Sunday, January 12, 2025, soon after his return to Los Angeles after deadly wildfires.

According to media reports, the deputy officers surrounded Affleck's property at that time as part of their routine investigation during this calamity.

However, now the military officials have parked a massive truck outside Affleck's house due to safety concerns.

As reported by Page Six, the 52-year-old Hollywood A-lister was seen unbothered with the ongoing activities in the viral photos. 

Affleck was spotted driving his car while completely ignoring the massive army van on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

In the images, the father-of-three was wearing a blue button-up shirt, which he paired with a jacket and coordinated pants.

An insider has also confirmed to the aforementioned outlet that the military vehicle belongs to the National Guard and it was parked in the Brentwood area due to security reasons, specifically during the harrowing time in the city.

The tipster stated, "They are parked outside every evacuation point not allowing anyone through, and his house is at the border of — but outside — one of the points."

"It has nothing to do with Ben," the source added.

It is significant to mention, Ben Affleck's $20.5 million dollar property has remained safe from the ongoing LA wildfires so far, even though the Brentwood home is near the Pacific Palisades, which has been burning since last week. 

