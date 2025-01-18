Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting

Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices have been killed in a shooting attack in central Tehran, according to the judiciary and state media.
Assassination was carried out by an armed person, who killed himself after opening fire early on Saturday, reported by Al Jazeera.
The victims were later identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh, who lead different branches of the court.
Authorities in a shared statement described the deceased judges as "courageous and experienced", noting, "[They] were actively involved in combating crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism."
While sharing the scenes of the incident Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told the Iranian state television that “a person armed with a handgun entered the room”.
The statement continued, "Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrator had no prior cases in the Supreme Court nor was he one of its visitors."
A bodyguard was also injured in the attack, which took place on the first working day of the week in the Iranian calendar, as per the state-owned Tehran Times.
The motive and identify of the assassin remained unknown, as investigation are still underway.