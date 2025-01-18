World

Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting

Two senior judges were killed by an armed man in Iranian capital before he took his own life

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices Killed in Tehran amid shooting
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting

Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices have been killed in a shooting attack in central Tehran, according to the judiciary and state media.

Assassination was carried out by an armed person, who killed himself after opening fire early on Saturday, reported by Al Jazeera.

The victims were later identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh, who lead different branches of the court.

Authorities in a shared statement described the deceased judges as "courageous and experienced", noting, "[They] were actively involved in combating crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism."

While sharing the scenes of the incident Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told the Iranian state television that “a person armed with a handgun entered the room”.

The statement continued, "Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrator had no prior cases in the Supreme Court nor was he one of its visitors."

A bodyguard was also injured in the attack, which took place on the first working day of the week in the Iranian calendar, as per the state-owned Tehran Times.

The motive and identify of the assassin remained unknown, as investigation are still underway.

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine

US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see
China struggles with declining birthrate as population falls for third year
China struggles with declining birthrate as population falls for third year
Moss Landing Power Plant fire prompts evacuation orders amid strong gusts
Moss Landing Power Plant fire prompts evacuation orders amid strong gusts