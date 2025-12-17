Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’

Despite being criticised and trolled on social media after “life- threatening illness”, Kate Middleton made a “historic” comeback.
The Princess of Wales publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, a move that came after enduring weeks of speculation and hurtful online theories questioning her health and location.
A royal historian, Amanda Foreman, discussed Kate’s major comeback to royal duties and family-life.
The expert told PEOPLE, “She didn’t just face a life- threatening illness — the global Internet went after her. It was a character assassination. This is someone who stared down the abyss.”
She added, “She has that steeliness and that tremendous charm and that smile. It’s the combination of a willingness to show vulnerability but at the same time not being vulnerable.”
Amanda also reflected on Kate’s return to public appearances and royal duties, the most recent one was attending December state banquet for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife.
She was joined by husband Prince William, 43, who has shown great support to his wife in the recent years.
A royal biographer Catherine Mayer told the media outlet, “They are becoming the face of state visits. They are taking on a leadership role. William and Kate are showcased as being not just the future of the monarchy but its absolute heart.”
Back in September 2024, Kate Middleton announced she completed chemotherapy.