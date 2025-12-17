Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence just a day after Princess Beatrice and Eugenie joined Royal Family for annual Christmas gathering.
In a surprising turn of events on Monday, December 16, the York sisters reunited with King Charles' and other members of the family for the first time since His Majesty stripped their dad Andrew of his royal titles.
As per the photos obtained by various outlets, the princess were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace in high spirits.
Just a day after this surprising reunion, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a photo of Queen Camilla with a positive update.
"Last year, Her Majesty @theroyalfamily joined @royalvolservice at their Festive Spread event in London to celebrate the incredible volunteers who bring joy, company, and support to so many over the holiday," read the caption alongside a photo of Her Majesty pouring brandy.
The statement continued, "Thank you all for all you do for the community. As I always say, this country would collapse without you. I am eternally grateful for everything you do."
"This year, the festive baton – and the brandy-pouring duties! – are being handed over to @rosemary.shrager with support from @morrisons Foundation. Let’s make 2025 just as magical," it concluded.
Shortly after the photo was released royal fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the queen.
One user commented, "Her Majesty The Queen looks lovely as usual, but I thought she was pouring brandy on a turtle!"
While another penned, "Queen Camilla looks so good"