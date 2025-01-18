Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise share a son, Connor Cruise, and a daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise

  • January 18, 2025
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s only son, Connor Cruise, has shared rare glimpse into his milestone birthday!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, January 17, Connor, who is also an actor like his parents, re-shared a couple of stories from his pals’ social media handles who rang in his 30th birthday with their best wishes.

The stories offered rare glimpses into the Red Dawn actor’s milestone birthday celebration which he spent doing some of his favorite hobbies such as fishing and watching baseball.

In the first story that Connor re-shared was the actor with some of his friends, posing for a group photo at the stadium.

“Happy Birthday Hermano @theconnorcruise,” his pal penned to which the actor replied “Thanks bro!”

One of the snaps in the stories featured Connor fishing with his fishing tackle. The story read, “Happiest of Birthdays CC!”

Among the stories, one also showcased a video of the Seven Pounds actor and his pals catching a big fish.

Connor Cruise Instagram Stories
Connor Cruise Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, one more snap, which appeared to be edited, saw the actor holding up a large fish alongside his friend, who was also holding an equally big catch. “Happy birthday brotha,” the friend wrote, which Connor answered with a couple prayer hand emojis.

To note, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise share a son, Connor Cruise, and a daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise.

