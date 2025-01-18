Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident

Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance after being punished during A Complete Unknown's London premiere.
The 29-year-old was fined around $73.45 for not parking an electronic bike properly while promoting his new movie on January 14th, 2025.
Timothée is now spotted in Italy at the special screening of his drama-musical biopic.
According to Mail Online, the Dune 2 star was wearing a purple velvet suit, which he paired with a white shirt.
He completed his look by carrying a green scarf and matching accessories.
This came after the Wonka actor made it to the headlines for his lime e-bike stunt.
In conversation with the French chat show Quotidien, the French-American actor recently disclosed that he received $79 for incorrectly parking his eco-friendly bike at BFI Southbank.
"Wasn’t allowed to park. There was a traffic jam I got a £65 fine and it was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them," Chalamet added.
Timothée Chalamet is currently touring Europe to promote his newly released film.
A Complete Unknown was initially released on December 25, 2025.
The movie also stars Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Joan Baez.