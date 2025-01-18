Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident

Timothée Chalamet was previously faced with charges for violating parking rules during the new film's London premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident
Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident

Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance after being punished during A Complete Unknown's London premiere.

The 29-year-old was fined around $73.45 for not parking an electronic bike properly while promoting his new movie on January 14th, 2025.

Timothée is now spotted in Italy at the special screening of his drama-musical biopic.

According to Mail Online, the Dune 2 star was wearing a purple velvet suit, which he paired with a white shirt.

He completed his look by carrying a green scarf and matching accessories.

Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident

This came after the Wonka actor made it to the headlines for his lime e-bike stunt. 

In conversation with the French chat show Quotidien, the French-American actor recently disclosed that he received $79 for incorrectly parking his eco-friendly bike at BFI Southbank.

"Wasn’t allowed to park. There was a traffic jam I got a £65 fine and it was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them," Chalamet added.

Timothée Chalamet is currently touring Europe to promote his newly released film. 

A Complete Unknown was initially released on December 25, 2025. 

The movie also stars Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Joan Baez. 

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper not ready for engagement?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper not ready for engagement?
Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims
Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims
Charlie Puth bids farewell in last video with emotional 'See You Again' performance
Charlie Puth bids farewell in last video with emotional 'See You Again' performance
Khloé Kardashian brings unexpected guest on 'The Kardashians' Season 6
Khloé Kardashian brings unexpected guest on 'The Kardashians' Season 6
Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe
Brad Pitt breaks silence on catfishing scandal as fan loses $850K
Brad Pitt breaks silence on catfishing scandal as fan loses $850K
Katy Perry recounts heartfelt memories from Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Katy Perry recounts heartfelt memories from Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hint at upcoming music with exciting video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hint at upcoming music with exciting video