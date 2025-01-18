Entertainment

Rihanna makes first appearance amid A$AP Rocky gun-assault trial

The judge presiding A$AP Rocky’s case questioned if he is legally married to Rihanna or not amid trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025

Rihanna is stepping out for the first time after her relationship with A$AP Rocky came under scrutiny!

Just a day after her husband’s felony assault trial, the 36-year-old Diamonds hitmaker was spotted debuting a new look while stepping out in New York City, reported Daily Mail.

The singer was seen leaving Target, an American retail chain, in an all-black ensemble that included a hoodie and sweatpants.

She also carried a branded handbag while sporting her black-framed glasses.

However, what caught the attention immediately was Rihanna’s new hairstyle. Her hair was styled in long cornrows that fell effortlessly on her back.

P.C. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
It is pertinent to mention that just a day before the Unapologetic crooner’s appearance on Thursday, her partner A$AP Rocky’s gun-assault trial took a shocking turn when Judge Mark S. Arnold, who was presiding the case, questioned the rapper about the status of his relationship.

The judge asked Rocky whether he and Rihanna are legally married or not.

“She’s his common-law wife, your Honor. Or just ‘wife,'” replied the rapper’s attorney Joe Tacopina, which was objected by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor stated, “If they’re not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children.”

To note, A$AP Rocky is accused of shooting former A$AP Mob affiliate A$AP Relli during a dispute in 2021. If guilty, the rapper will face around 24 years behind bars.

