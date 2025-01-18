Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Entertainment

The British rock band is gearing up to perform its first ever stadium concert in India

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Coldplay has penned a heartwarming message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai concert!

Taking to its Instagram Story on Saturday, January 18, the British rock band wrote a delightful message after landing in the South Asian country India for their first ever live concert.

The band, which was warmly welcomed by the Indian crowd after they touched down in the City of Dreams, expressed gratitude for the warm reception via their social media Story.

“We are so happy to be here in the City of Dreams for our first ever stadium concert in India. We are so grateful for the warm reception, the amazing team and the incredible fans who have made this all possible,” the band-of-four penned.

Expressing excitement for the concert scheduled tonight, they wrote, “Tonight is going to be a lot of fun..! W. X.”

Coldplay Instagram Story
Coldplay Instagram Story

The hit band also shared a clip on their story that saw several fans waiting outside, what appears to be the stadium, to witness their favorite rock band take over the stage with their thrilling performance.

Coldplay will perform three shows in Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, after which it will fly to Ahmedabad to perform two concerts at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025.

