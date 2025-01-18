Royal

King Charles’ alarming health update: Insiders make unexpected revelations

The British monarch, Charles III, has been undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in last February

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025

King Charles’ alarming health update: Insiders make unexpected revelations


King Charles has made an unexpected move amid health woes!

The 76-year-old British monarch, who was diagnosed of cancer last year in February and has been receiving treatment for it since then, has shifted his focus in a new direction amid his “limited time” on Earth.

Speaking to Radaronline, an insider revealed that the King has become religiously inclined as he has come to term with his final days.

"The king realizes his time on Earth is limited. He is now focusing on making his peace with God and ensuring that William is prepared to take over when he is gone,” the insider revealed.

It was also reported that the father-of-two has been suffering a “public breakdown” and is now dependent on his son Prince William to provide him support in his remaining days.

A separate source shared, "Charles was visibly emotional with his head buried in his hands at one point. This is not the king his subjects are used to seeing, and it was extremely disturbing to anyone who was on hand,” citing his recent service at a Church of England.

Meanwhile, one more insider spilled, "His cancer is literally eating him alive. The situation is becoming difficult to deal with and forcing him to prepare Prince William to take the throne."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is rumored to have prostate cancer.

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death

Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife

Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud