King Charles’ alarming health update: Insiders make unexpected revelations

King Charles has made an unexpected move amid health woes!
The 76-year-old British monarch, who was diagnosed of cancer last year in February and has been receiving treatment for it since then, has shifted his focus in a new direction amid his “limited time” on Earth.
Speaking to Radaronline, an insider revealed that the King has become religiously inclined as he has come to term with his final days.
"The king realizes his time on Earth is limited. He is now focusing on making his peace with God and ensuring that William is prepared to take over when he is gone,” the insider revealed.
It was also reported that the father-of-two has been suffering a “public breakdown” and is now dependent on his son Prince William to provide him support in his remaining days.
A separate source shared, "Charles was visibly emotional with his head buried in his hands at one point. This is not the king his subjects are used to seeing, and it was extremely disturbing to anyone who was on hand,” citing his recent service at a Church of England.
Meanwhile, one more insider spilled, "His cancer is literally eating him alive. The situation is becoming difficult to deal with and forcing him to prepare Prince William to take the throne."
It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is rumored to have prostate cancer.