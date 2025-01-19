Royal

King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, excused grace and timeless beauty in new 60th birthday portrait

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 19, 2025
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday

King Charles celebrated Princess Sophie’s 60th birthday early by posting a heartwarming message and unseen pictures.

On Saturday night, Buckingham Palace released never-seen-before photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh ahead of her milestone birthday.

The monarch captioned the Instagram post, “Ahead of The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday on Monday, a new picture has been released. The photograph was taken at Bagshot Park in January by @christinaebenezer_ .”

Sophie donned an elegant black sweater and cream pleated skirt with delicate gold jewellery in the first frame.


“The Duchess of Edinburgh was interested in Ebenezer’s creative style of photography and wanted to support a rising female photographer,” the statement further read.

Charles concluded the post, “As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come.”

Duchess Sophie will seemingly spend her big day with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, her Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and her son James, Earl of Wessex, 17.

