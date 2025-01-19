Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip

Justin Bieber has paid a heartfelt tribute to wife Hailey Bieber amid their intimate holiday break.
The As Long as You Love Me singer honoured the “greatest woman” he has ever known in a new social media post.
On Saturday night, Justin posted an adorable picture of Hailey and gave her a unique title.
Taking to Instagram, the Peaches crooner wrote, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”
In the viral photo, Hailey can be seen smiling as she looks sideways.
The Rhode founder was wearing a black scarf on her head while donning a log black coat.
Moreover, Justin also dropped some hits for his musical comeback
In the most recent photo dump, the pop star can be seen with headphones on and mic in hand.
Recently, he also posted a 24-second clip of a track, which sounded like a demo.
The Baby hitmaker was heard singing lines that sounded like “B—- I’m takin’ bait/ I’m takin’ it/ You takin’ bait/ I’m shakin’ it/ You’re shakin’ it/ Shakin’ off the hate.”
Hailey and Justin share a son named, Jack Blue Bieber.