Matty Healy hints at revealing Taylor Swift romance turmoil on upcoming album

Taylor Swift dated Matty Healy very briefly in 2023

  • January 19, 2025
Matty Healy is reportedly ready to bare it all about his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift on The 1975's upcoming secret album.

As per The Sun, the About You singer is set to break his silence on romance with the Midnight Summer singer in his high-awaited sixth album.

The source shared that title track of the album, the God Has Entered My Body with lyrics like, “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

A source told the outlet, “Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty's fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance.”

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest. Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully,” the source said.

The insider revealed, “With the band set to headline Glastonbury, a new album dropping in the summer makes perfect sense for them, so they can capitalise on the performance and have some new material.”

To note, previously, Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to her short-lived romance with Matty Healy on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

But, Matty was “completely blindsided” after Swift dissed him in some tracks on the record-breaking 11th studio album.

Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, dated Matty Healy very briefly in 2023.

