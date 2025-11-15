Entertainment

Legendary singer Todd Snider passes away at age of 59

Todd Snider was suffering from chronic pneumonia

Sail on, My Friend singer, Todd Snider, tragically died at the age of 59 after quietly suffering from chronic pneumonia. 

On Saturday, November 15, the American was declared dead by the hospital in Hendersonville near Nashville, according to media reports.

After the demise of Snider, his official social media accounts confirmed his death with a somber statement that reads, "Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world."

"He relayed so much tenderness and sensitivity through his songs, and showed many of us how to look at the world through a different lens," they continued.

This statement comes shortly after the management team of the late singer earlier urged his fans to pray for his speedy recovery as he had been hospitalized due to deteriorated health. 

"We learned from his doctors that he had been quietly suffering from a diagnosed case of walking pneumonia," they stated.

They concluded, "Right now we’re asking everyone who loves Todd to hold him in your thoughts in whatever way feels right to you."

As of now, the family of Todd Snider has yet to confirm the details of his funeral.  

