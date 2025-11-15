Entertainment

Bella Hadid reveals Taylor Swift song she's obsessed with: 'taking over my life'

Bella Hadid is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid, who is Taylor Swift's close pal and is rumoured to be one of her bridesmaids

  • By Hania Jamil
Bella Hadid reveals Taylor Swift song she's obsessed with: 'taking over my life'

Bella Hadid can't help but dance to one of Taylor Swift's tracks from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The model turned to her TikTok account on Friday, November 14, to share a video of herself following the iconic steps of The Fate of Ophelia.

Hadid excitingly captioned the video, "TAYLOR SWIFT what did you put in this song it's taking over my life and possibly changing my brain chemistry as we speak."

In the video, the supermodel slipped into a stunning blue two-piece at a beach, paired with a sheer light blue top. She accessorised her look with bracelets, sunglasses and earrings.

Moreover, she perfectly mirrored the viral dance steps as the lyrics continued, "Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes / Don’t care where the hell you been 'cause now you're mine."

The track, The Fate of Ophelia, is reportedly about Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, whom she got engaged to in August 2025.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid is a younger sister of Taylor Swift's close pal, Gigi Hadid, who is expected to be one of the bridesmaids in the highly anticipated wedding of the pop icon and the NFL star.

