Kim Kardashian reunites with Britney Spears, Khloé amid Ray J lawsuit chaos

Ray J and Kim Kardashian clashed earlier this week over a lawsuit involving their past intimate footage

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian has slept over with Britney Spears and her younger sis, Khloé Kardashian. 

Shortly after Ray J accused the SKIMS founder and her mother, Kris Jenner, the businesswoman reunited with the Toxic hitmaker and her sibling for a cosy night.

On Friday, November 14, Kim posted a selfie alongside Britney, Khloé, and her longtime manager, Cade Hudson, who appeared to be visiting the mom of four.

The 45-year-old socialite penned, "Calabasas nights" over the snap on her Instagram Stories.

She also posted a snap, taken by Cade, showing the four sitting next to each other in the bedroom, with a pink mood light behind them.

This unexpected reunion comes a few days after Ray J accused Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, of breaching a $6 million settlement over his and the All’s Fair star’s alleged erotic footage.

He filed a counter lawsuit on Thursday, November 13, against the American singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., in which he denied all the accusations previously made by Kim and Kris.

The 44-year-old musician also claimed, "To feed their insatiable appetite for attention, garner support for their various media and marketing enterprises, and exact retribution."

"They are furious that Norwood no longer wants to play along with their tall tale," Ray stated.

As of now, Kim Kardashian, who seems unbothered in her new snaps, has not publicly commented on Ray J’s explosive claims. 

