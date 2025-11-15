Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni reveals explosive texts

Ryan Reynolds has shared first statement after Justin Baldoni's bombshell text reveal amid legal battle with Blake Lively.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 14, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared a four-slide post in which he praised Paul Myers' new book based on Canadian comedian John Candy.
Last month, Reynolds released a documentary film, titled John Candy: I Like Me, which centres around the late actor's life.
Heaping praise on the book, the Green Lantern star wrote, "I devoured Paul Myers' fantastic new book, John Candy: A Life In Comedy. I've spent a lot of years pondering the greatness and essential humanity of John Candy."
Expressing "shock," he continued, "In this definitive book, Paul truly captured the essence of the John Candy we all know and we all love, but after a whole documentary and spending time with so many who knew him, I was shocked by how much I learned... There was so much I didn't know, which, of it's even possible, made me love John even more."
Notably, Ryan Reynolds' statement comes just a day after it was reported that Justin Baldoni has submitted some explosive texts in new legal filing.
In the messages, which he sent to his friend Rainn Wilson, the director detailed an alleged "traumatic" meeting with the Free Guy actor at his and Lively's NYC apartment.
The Five Feet Apart director claimed that Reynolds treated him like a "five-year-old" and scolded him.
He noted that the entire meeting left him "emotionally paralyzed," adding, "My brain was struggling because what I wanted to say and do was run and blow this whole movie up because I feel this was so unjust."
"And yet, the only path forward was to acknowledge her and Ryan’s feelings and apologize and take the wrath of an angry husband — yeah, I couldn’t even do that correctly. I prayed and prayed and prayed for the words and they didn’t come, so I felt abandoned by God in that moment — even though I know that’s not what happened," Baldoni wrote in his texts to Wilson.
For those unfamiliar, Justin Baldoni has been involved in a high-profile legal battle with Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively since December 2024.