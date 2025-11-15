Entertainment

YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami for possessing illegal drugs

Jack Doherty gained popularity in 2017 with viral prank content but has been involved in several controversies

A famous YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested in Miami after police discovered illegal drugs from him.

Doherty has once again made headlines, this time not because of his pranks but due to his arrest, as the news gained significant traction after the information disseminated across the social media platforms.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday around 9am for possessing a controlled substance, amphetamine, and for allegedly resisting an officer.

He was reportedly discovered with less than 20mg of weed.

Further details regarding his arrest remains undisclosed.

Doherty gained popularity in 2017 with viral prank content but has been involved in several controversies.

He took the internet by storm in 2024 after crashing a $300,000 McLaren 570S while livestreaming on Kick. Dohert was recklessly driving with one hand and looking at his phone during heavy rain before the incident occurred.

Doherty remained safe, but his friend Michael David suffered injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Later on, he received massive backlash for provoking strangers in videos while hiding behind security guards. A man once filed a lawsuit against him and his guard, Kane Kongg (Justin Goslee), claiming that Kongg punched him.

