Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2

Pusha T is once again expanding their family with wife Virginia Williams!
He took to his Instagram account on November 14, 2025, to announce the joyous news on Instagram, showing her baby bump in a stylish black-and-white outfit.
In an announcement post, he captioned, “2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good.”
The adorable couple shares a 5-year-old son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, who also joined her in the photo as they posed at the gallery where her artwork, Hancock Avenue, was showcased.
Williams explained that the collection is inspired by her childhood in Norfolk, Virginia, and reflected the beauty rituals, and memories shared in her family home.
She described the work as a love letter to the creativity of Black beauty.
Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, also shared images from the exhibition, confirming they are set to welcome another boy.
In a heartfelt message to Nigel, he wrote, “She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!! New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother…I hope you are ready.”
The 48-year-old went on to say, “thank you for my second baby boy…i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all.”
Pusha concluded the post by thanking Williams for their growing family, saying their baby boy is expected in spring 2026.
For those unaware, Williams and Pusha T tied the knot after 11 years together.