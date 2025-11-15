Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit 

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, has recently found them under controversy as Ray J submitted new countersuit.
The 44-year-old American singer and songwriter, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., filed a response and cross-complaint against The Kardashians stars in connection of his alleged erotic footage.
On November 13, Ray sued Kim and Kris of breaching of contract for allegedly violating provisions of a $6 million settlement agreement they entered into in 2023 over the disturbing video.
The One Wish crooner stated that the mother-daughter’s duo is falsely accused him, "To feed their insatiable appetite for attention, garner support for their various media and marketing enterprises, and exact retribution."
"They are furious that Norwood no longer wants to play along with their tall tale," the critically-acclaimed musician noted in his filing.
Notably, the singer further stated that the sex tape, which was recorded in 2023, was filmed consensually and that he and Kardashian began discussing releasing it publicly in 2006.
Ray also raised his fear that Kris Jenner might behind the release of the controversial footage as she oversees the video's release back in 2007.
As of now, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner have responded to these allegations of Ray J.