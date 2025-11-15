Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit

Ray J filed bombshell counter-lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit 

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, has recently found them under controversy as Ray J submitted new countersuit. 

The 44-year-old American singer and songwriter, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., filed a response and cross-complaint against The Kardashians stars in connection of his alleged erotic footage.

On November 13, Ray sued Kim and Kris of breaching of contract for allegedly violating provisions of a $6 million settlement agreement they entered into in 2023 over the disturbing video.

The One Wish crooner stated that the mother-daughter’s duo is falsely accused him, "To feed their insatiable appetite for attention, garner support for their various media and marketing enterprises, and exact retribution."

"They are furious that Norwood no longer wants to play along with their tall tale," the critically-acclaimed musician noted in his filing.

Notably, the singer further stated that the sex tape, which was recorded in 2023, was filmed consensually and that he and Kardashian began discussing releasing it publicly in 2006.

Ray also raised his fear that Kris Jenner might behind the release of the controversial footage as she oversees the video's release back in 2007.

As of now, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner have responded to these allegations of Ray J. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set

'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set
Priah Ferguson talks about 'Stranger Things' season 5 and growing up on set in a rare interview

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2
The American rapper Pusha T is already a father to one son, Nigel Brixx Thornton

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony
A feature film about the nine-toothed monster toy could grace theatres with the help of Sony studios

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor
The couple announced their separation in February last year

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move
Nana and her mother restrained a robber and handed him over to the police in a dramatic encounter

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer drops a carousel of mesmerizing photos and clips from the LA premiere of ‘Zootopia 2’

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian teases second pregnancy with husband Travis Barker in new post

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case
The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director shares explosive texts in which he details his ‘traumatic’ meeting with Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood
From Selena Gomez to Kristen Stewart, you won't believe which celebrities said ‘I do’ in 2025

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview
The ‘Succession’ actress faces major career setbacks after interviewing far-right and white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Tom Cruise left humiliated after friendship with close British star ends abruptly

Tom Cruise left humiliated after friendship with close British star ends abruptly
The 'Top Gun star' is 'reeling' after being abruptly ghosted by British star

Bella Hadid shares emotional insights on health struggles & anxiety

Bella Hadid shares emotional insights on health struggles & anxiety
Bella Hadid has battled health problems since September, revealing her struggles through hospital photos