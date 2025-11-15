Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star slams 'weirdos' after Singapore incident

Ariana Grande was left shaken when a man, known as Johnson Wen, jumped the barriers and attacked the singer at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere.
Following the incident, which did not accelerate after Cynthia Erivo immediately rushed to Ariana and put herself between the man, who was grabbing the 7 Rings crooner, and the singer, many fans expressed their concerns and outrage.
Among which was Ariana's co-star Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose Thropp in the fantasy franchise, who called out predatory behaviours towards female celebrities in a TikTok video.
Discussing paraociality in the now viral video, Marissa noted, "And this is what I mean when I say that social media brings out the worst in people."
She continued, "Oh, did you get your views? Did you get your likes? Guess what you also did? You made somebody feel incredibly unsafe. But just no remorse - that goes over your head. You're a bad person. And I don't think women or really anybody should be expected to move with grace or respond with kindness when they have been violated in that way. And to expect that makes you a weirdo also."
Marissa also shared how despite such incidents, women have to be kind because if they don't, "It's going to be dog piling. It's going to be people calling them rude, even when their frustration or anger or whatever it may be is beyond valid."
After the horrific incident, Johnson, who is known online as "Pyjama Man", shared the video on his Instagram account, as he has a reputation of crashing celebrities events.
As reported by the BBC, Johnson Wen was charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court on Friday, November 14.
Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.