Entertainment

Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest

Todd Snider returned home to Tennessee to recover, but he developed dyspnea, and was admitted to a hospital in Hendersonville

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest
Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest

Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider has been hospitalised again, less than two weeks following his detainment at a Utah hospital.

The 59-year-old recently returned home to Tennessee to recover, but he developed dyspnea, shortness of breath again and was admitted to a hospital in Hendersonville.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, his team released a statement, which reads, “His care team and those closest to him are by his side and doing everything they can.”

Moreover, his doctors found that he was suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia, his condition aggravated, and since been transferred for further treatment.

His team further requested for prayers, whether through lighting a candle, or simply holding him close in their hearts.

“You’ve carried him through so much over the years, and he needs that now more than ever,” the statement added.

This update comes after Snider’s arrest for allegedly causing a disturbance at Salt Lake City’s Holy Cross Hospital.

His team stated that he is now recovering from injuries after an alleged attack and canceled the rest of his tour.

According to the court documents, the Just Like Old Times singer was previously discharged against his wishes and later returned, reportedly threatening a hospital worker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni reveals explosive texts

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni reveals explosive texts
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star expresses 'shock' after Justin Baldoni details his 'traumatic' meeting with him

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit
Ray J filed bombshell counter-lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner earlier this week

'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set

'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set
Priah Ferguson talks about 'Stranger Things' season 5 and growing up on set in a rare interview

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2
The American rapper Pusha T is already a father to one son, Nigel Brixx Thornton

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony
A feature film about the nine-toothed monster toy could grace theatres with the help of Sony studios

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor
The couple announced their separation in February last year

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move
Nana and her mother restrained a robber and handed him over to the police in a dramatic encounter

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer drops a carousel of mesmerizing photos and clips from the LA premiere of ‘Zootopia 2’

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian teases second pregnancy with husband Travis Barker in new post

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case
The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director shares explosive texts in which he details his ‘traumatic’ meeting with Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood
From Selena Gomez to Kristen Stewart, you won't believe which celebrities said ‘I do’ in 2025

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview
The ‘Succession’ actress faces major career setbacks after interviewing far-right and white nationalist Nick Fuentes