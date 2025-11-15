Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest

Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider has been hospitalised again, less than two weeks following his detainment at a Utah hospital.
The 59-year-old recently returned home to Tennessee to recover, but he developed dyspnea, shortness of breath again and was admitted to a hospital in Hendersonville.
On Friday, November 14, 2025, his team released a statement, which reads, “His care team and those closest to him are by his side and doing everything they can.”
Moreover, his doctors found that he was suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia, his condition aggravated, and since been transferred for further treatment.
His team further requested for prayers, whether through lighting a candle, or simply holding him close in their hearts.
“You’ve carried him through so much over the years, and he needs that now more than ever,” the statement added.
This update comes after Snider’s arrest for allegedly causing a disturbance at Salt Lake City’s Holy Cross Hospital.
His team stated that he is now recovering from injuries after an alleged attack and canceled the rest of his tour.
According to the court documents, the Just Like Old Times singer was previously discharged against his wishes and later returned, reportedly threatening a hospital worker.