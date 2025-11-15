Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy outing with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles  

It's Friends night out in LA!
Jennifer Aniston has stepped out for a double date with her new love interest, Jim Curtis, in Los Angeles.
On Friday, November 14, the Friends alum made a rare appearance with her boyfriend, her longtime stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, and her husband at Pace.
During the rare sighting, Jennifer was pictured holding a large black umbrella to keep herself dry from wet weather.
She braved the rainy weather with a casual outfit as she was wearing a monochromatic black shirt and a matching jacket, which she paired with blue jeans.
Meanwhile, Jim twinned with his actress girlfriend, he wore a black shirt with a pair of sunglasses tucked in the neck and brown pants.
For those unaware, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis confirmed their romance with their first public appearance in July during their date night on a yacht.
The 56-year-old American actress also grabbed headlines after she posted a heartfelt tribute on his 50th birthday by sharing a cozy snap of them.
"Happy birthday, my love. Cherished," Jennifer wrote alongside the black-and-white photo.
Notably, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis began dating after being introduced by a mutual friend, initially as friends, and were first photographed together on a yacht in July 2025.