Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set

Priah Ferguson talks about 'Stranger Things' season 5 and growing up on set in a rare interview

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Stranger Things star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set
'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set

Priah Ferguson, who joined Stranger Things in season 2 as Lucas Sinclair's (Caleb McLaughlin) sister Erica Sinclair, has opened up about unique struggles she faced on set.

During an interview with Teen Vogue, Priah talked about being quite different from her sassy character and growing up in front of the world.

When asked if she had someone to lean on when she was going through the feeling of playing a 14-year-old character as an 18-year-old girl with much more to show than dropping one-liners, the Glitter Ain't Gold actress noted, "No, there wasn't."

Explaining her answer, she said, "The people there who I worked with, they were cool, they were nice, we talked, but [I] guess me being the only Black girl on a predominantly white show, it wasn't hard...but I felt like nobody would really relate to what I might be feeling or going through."

"I think me being the only girl of colour in a space like that is different," the 19-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she described the final season of Stranger Things as "emotional" while also noting that it will provide fans with the much-needed closure and will answer several of the audience's questions.

Priah is currently filming Samo Lives, an upcoming American biographical film about Jean-Michel Basquiat, where she's playing his little sister.

Besides that, Stranger Things season 5 consists of eight episodes, divided into three parts. Volume 1 will premiere on November 26 on Netflix, and Volume 2 will drop on Christmas Day, while the two-hour finale will be released on December 31.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest

Country singer Todd Snider hospitalised after few days of his arrest
Todd Snider returned home to Tennessee to recover, but he developed dyspnea, and was admitted to a hospital in Hendersonville

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni reveals explosive texts

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni reveals explosive texts
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star expresses 'shock' after Justin Baldoni details his 'traumatic' meeting with him

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner face explosive claims as Ray J files countersuit
Ray J filed bombshell counter-lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner earlier this week

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2

Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams expecting baby no. 2
The American rapper Pusha T is already a father to one son, Nigel Brixx Thornton

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony

Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony
A feature film about the nine-toothed monster toy could grace theatres with the help of Sony studios

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on messy divorce with ex Jax Taylor
The couple announced their separation in February last year

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move

K-pop artist fights off armed burglar at home with mom in shocking move
Nana and her mother restrained a robber and handed him over to the police in a dramatic encounter

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere

Shakira shares dazzling glimpses from ‘magical night’ of ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer drops a carousel of mesmerizing photos and clips from the LA premiere of ‘Zootopia 2’

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops major clue about pregnancy with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian teases second pregnancy with husband Travis Barker in new post

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni bares Ryan Reynolds’ ‘wrath’ in fiery texts amid Blake Lively case
The ‘Five Feet Apart’ director shares explosive texts in which he details his ‘traumatic’ meeting with Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood

Biggest celebrity weddings of 2025: Jaw-dropping nuptials that shocked Hollywood
From Selena Gomez to Kristen Stewart, you won't believe which celebrities said ‘I do’ in 2025

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview

Dasha Nekrasova dropped by Gersh over controversial Nick Fuentes interview
The ‘Succession’ actress faces major career setbacks after interviewing far-right and white nationalist Nick Fuentes