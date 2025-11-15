'Stranger Things' star reflects on feeling isolated as the only Black girl on set

Priah Ferguson, who joined Stranger Things in season 2 as Lucas Sinclair's (Caleb McLaughlin) sister Erica Sinclair, has opened up about unique struggles she faced on set.
During an interview with Teen Vogue, Priah talked about being quite different from her sassy character and growing up in front of the world.
When asked if she had someone to lean on when she was going through the feeling of playing a 14-year-old character as an 18-year-old girl with much more to show than dropping one-liners, the Glitter Ain't Gold actress noted, "No, there wasn't."
Explaining her answer, she said, "The people there who I worked with, they were cool, they were nice, we talked, but [I] guess me being the only Black girl on a predominantly white show, it wasn't hard...but I felt like nobody would really relate to what I might be feeling or going through."
"I think me being the only girl of colour in a space like that is different," the 19-year-old added.
Elsewhere in the interview, she described the final season of Stranger Things as "emotional" while also noting that it will provide fans with the much-needed closure and will answer several of the audience's questions.
Priah is currently filming Samo Lives, an upcoming American biographical film about Jean-Michel Basquiat, where she's playing his little sister.
Besides that, Stranger Things season 5 consists of eight episodes, divided into three parts. Volume 1 will premiere on November 26 on Netflix, and Volume 2 will drop on Christmas Day, while the two-hour finale will be released on December 31.