Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win

Travis Kelce honours girlfriend Taylor Swift with a sweet cryptic nod.
On Saturday, January 18, Swift came to support her boyfriend with Caitlin Clark at the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoff game.
During the game, the NFL star went off for 117 yards on seven catches and a touchdown as Patrick Mahomes go-to option throughout the game.
After the well-deserve win, Kelce gave a gushing nod to Swift during a post-match interview.
A reporter asked if he feels 25 again again, to which he responded, "22 baby, 22…” referencing to Swift’s hit track, 22.
Kelce added, “Anytime you can get healthy and work on the body late in the season, I am going to take it all the time.You saw me do it last year, I am always appreciative of the hard work we put in. 100 percent, I felt better. There is nothing better than playoff football, especially up here at Arrowhead. The crowd is always electric.”
"But the feeling that you get playing in the games with the guys you work with all year with, it's the most gratifying feeling. Once I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I am different player. But we're focused on the next task ahead,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.