Entertainment

Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win

Taylor Swift shows up to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs playoff game

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win

Travis Kelce honours girlfriend Taylor Swift with a sweet cryptic nod.

On Saturday, January 18, Swift came to support her boyfriend with Caitlin Clark at the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoff game.

During the game, the NFL star went off for 117 yards on seven catches and a touchdown as Patrick Mahomes go-to option throughout the game.

After the well-deserve win, Kelce gave a gushing nod to Swift during a post-match interview.

A reporter asked if he feels 25 again again, to which he responded, "22 baby, 22…” referencing to Swift’s hit track, 22.

Kelce added, “Anytime you can get healthy and work on the body late in the season, I am going to take it all the time.You saw me do it last year, I am always appreciative of the hard work we put in. 100 percent, I felt better. There is nothing better than playoff football, especially up here at Arrowhead. The crowd is always electric.”

"But the feeling that you get playing in the games with the guys you work with all year with, it's the most gratifying feeling. Once I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I am different player. But we're focused on the next task ahead,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted.

Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.

Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans

Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week

Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week

Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary

Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Matty Healy hints at revealing Taylor Swift romance turmoil on upcoming album
Matty Healy hints at revealing Taylor Swift romance turmoil on upcoming album
Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait
Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way
Kevin Costner shares rare childhood photo to mark milestone 70th birthday
Kevin Costner shares rare childhood photo to mark milestone 70th birthday
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso debut baby in adorable Gold Coast outing
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso debut baby in adorable Gold Coast outing
Rihanna makes first appearance amid A$AP Rocky gun-assault trial
Rihanna makes first appearance amid A$AP Rocky gun-assault trial