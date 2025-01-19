Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating

Madonna's big day almost got ruined once due to police and press.
The pop icon’s wedding with her now ex-husband Sean Penn turned into chaos after her iconic gown was almost did not make it to the ceremony.
Her longtime costume designer Marlene Stewar recalled the "hardest part" of Madonna's wedding during a chat with Best magazine, "It was at a house in Malibu. The roads were inaccessible because the press were everywhere. We'd intended to do a fitting and take photographs. But the police stopped me! I insisted I had to get through.”
She added, "There were no cell phones, so you had pagers and I was just trying to page somebody! Eventually, I got through and Herb Ritts [the photographer of Madonna's 'True Blue' album cover] took a photo of her getting ready in the bathroom, and I was under the dress, pulling up the garter belt!"
Madonna got divorced from Sean in 1989 and later on tied the knot with Guy Ritchie in 2000.
The Queen of Pop then parted ways with Guy in 2008.
Marlene noted, "[Madonna] said, I'm going to wear a black bowler hat.' I wanted to balance the masculine for the dress and do classic feminine. The idea was that it was fun and provocative. I sketched out a classic, ballerina look: silk tulle, sweetheart neckline, very simple and clean."
On the relationship front, Madonna is currently dating Akeem Morris.