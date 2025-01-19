Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William make big decision for George after family trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy first family of 2025 with George, Charlotte and Louis trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025


Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly take a huge decision regarding Prince George's future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales “left UK” for the first time for a family trip since Catherine’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.

As per Mail, Princess Kate has reportedly been spotted visiting two renowned north London schools.

The future Queen seemingly visited the £10,000-per-term University College School (UCS) in Hampstead.

Moreover, the media outlet also reported that the royal couple and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis went for a family trip in Alps just over two weeks ago.

A source shared, "It was lovely to see Kate relaxing and enjoying herself. They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn't recognise them.”

The insider added, "It was not the first time we had seen them. They have been coming here for years. I think they love the area. We often see Kate's sister, Pippa, as well."

In the same trip, Kate was also spotted with her brother James Middleton at the restaurant.

“James was there with his wife and then Kate arrived with Charlotte and Louis. It seemed like a bit of a Middleton family knees-up. Everyone seemed to be really happy,” the tipster noted.

On the work front, Kensington Palace and the Princess had shared that she will gradually return to royal duties.

