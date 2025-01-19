Entertainment

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner joined forces with José Andrés and his organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK), amid fires

  January 19, 2025
Jennifer Garner took immediate action to help victims of devastating Los Angeles wildfires after losing a friend.

The 13 Going on 30 actress joined forces with renowned chef José Andrés and his organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK), to provide meals to first responders and families in need.

"She lost a friend [and] she was there like one more," Andrés told PEOPLE while hosting an event during the Cayman Cookout at The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman.

He went on to share, “It feels like she was my friend since childhood — and we just met, we barely met — and there she was. I did not have to tell her what to do, because she'll always find something to do on her own.”

Andrés further shared that Garner was "giving hugs to so many people" while distributing food to those in need.

"I think that's almost like a psychology worry that I don't think anybody realizes, but that's so deep and so important," he added.

Prior to this, Garner admitted that she used her "celebrity privilege" to aid WCK's efforts.

"It's just like you need to do something with your hands and so I took advantage a little bit, of celebrity privilege and called chef [Andrés] and said, 'Please, can I come with you?'" she told NBC News.

