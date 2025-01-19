Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic secured a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals by defeating Jiri Lehecka on Sunday, January 19.
The victory sets up thrilling game between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
As per BBC Sports, the player defeated Lehecka with a score of 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-4).
Djokovic is set to face Alcaraz in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard advanced when Jack Draper retired due to a hip injury earlier on Sunday.
Djokovic, who is now striving to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam, said, “Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your support and I will see you in the next round.”
During a news conference after his match, Djokovic explained why he chose to avoid the usual on-court interview with Jim Courier.
He said, “A couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel 9 here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me. And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel 9.”
The 37-year-old further elaborated, “So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel 9. I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was a very awkward situation for me."
For the unversed, Alcaraz has won against Djokovic in the last two Wimbledon finals.
Whereas Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to win gold at the Paris Olympics last summer, which Djokovic considers his “biggest sporting achievement.”