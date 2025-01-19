Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life

Coco Gauff shared her thoughts about the TikTok ban in the US after advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
As per BBC Sports, the player defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic with a score of 5-7 6-2, 6-1.
Guaff feels sad about the TikTok ban in the US and mentioned that this situation could have a positive side, as it would give her more time to “read more books” instead.
Shortly after winning the match, she expressed her sadness by writing “RIP TikTok USA” with a broken heart on a camera lens.
She said, “Hopefully it comes back. It's really sad. I love TikTok. It's like an escape. I honestly do that before matches.”
The 20-year-old added, “I guess it'll force me to read books more, be more of a productive human probably. Maybe it's a blessing in disguise."
TikTok became unavailable for users in the US shortly before a new law was about to be enforced, which would make the platform illegal to use in the country.
Gauff, who has more than 750,000 followers on TikTok said, “I guess it's something to do with my number. I don't know. I have to do some research."
Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump hinted on Saturday that he would likely grant TikTok an additional 90 days before enforcing the ban.
"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday,” he added.
Trump also mentioned that he had just finished talking with China’s President Xi Jinping, during which they talked about TikTok along with other topics.
Guaff is scheduled to play against Paula Badosa in the quarter-final.