Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours

Jennifer Aniston denied romantic affair rumours with former USA president at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s relationship is reportedly in a 'challenging phase' amid Jennifer Aniston affair rumours.

According to Hindustan Times, after 30 years of marriage, reports have suggested that Obama and Michelle are living like “just friends.”

As per reports, the relationship of the couple was already in the challenging phase, and the rumours linking the former USA president to actress Jennifer Aniston have added further complications to their bond.

RadarOnline.com quoted an insider claiming, “The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they’re more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they’re simply going through the motions.”

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery actress denied all the romantic rumours with the 63-year-old earlier in 2024 during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Just Go With It star said, “It is untrue. There is no truth ... I’ve met him once, and I know Michelle (Obama) more than him.”

Furthermore, the first-ever African-American president in US history was initially linked to the Friends actress in October 2022. However, these rumours once again gain momentum after Obama attended the former US president Jimmy Carter’s funeral without his 61-year-old wife.

