Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone

Duchess Sophie has seemingly suffered a blow amid her 60th birthday celebrations.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has always been among one of the hardest working royals, is not going to receive any promotion anytime soon, as predicted by a royal source.
Despite the reports that Prince William is considering higher royal titles for Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, a former royal butler has spilled exclusive beans on the matter.
During his conversation with Royal Insider, Grand Harrold, who served King Charles from 2004 - 2011 revealed that the 76-year-old monarch will definetly plan some extravagant party for his sister-in-law, however, granting her a new royal title is off the cards.
“The king and queen will no doubt get her presents as will the rest of the royals as well as her party,” Harrold told the outlet.
He went on to explain, “She is a senior member of the royal family and a very important and crucial one.”
“But regarding the speculation she will get a new title, I don’t think she will as now the Duchess of Edinburgh following the passing of Queen Elizabeth and that’s a big title," added King Charles' former butler.
Harrold further noted, “And as for any more responsibilities, I don’t think there will be as she and Edward already do a lot and have taken on more over the years.”
This update comes just a day after the Royal Family honoured Duchess Sophie by sharing her delightful birthday portrait on their official Instagram account.