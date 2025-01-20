Entertainment

Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover

Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes stepped out to support her husband Patrick Mahomes game

  • January 20, 2025
Brittany Mahomes flawless new look is making waves! 

The former soccer player’s makeup artist and hairstylist shared a glimpse of what seems to be her pre-glam session and the beauty glow. 

Hairstylist Bex Pichelmann shared a bunch of photos on Instagram that showcased Brittany posing with her blonde hair styled in soft waves and face glowing with flawless makeup.

As caption, Pichelmann wrote, "The Golden Era," a nod to her newborn baby, Golden Raye. 


"@brittanylynne rides harder for her man more than I know I ever could,” the caption further read, confirming that Brittany attended a game to cheer for her husband Patrick just six days after giving birth to newborn.

Makeup artist Laurabeth Cabott also dropped two photos of the mom-of-three on her Instagram page, writing, "@brittanylynne serving mother and wife of the year. No days off for our queen and adding the hashtag #gamedayglam."



Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes showed up to Saturday’s Chiefs-Texans matchup at the Arrowhead stadium in a stylish game-day ensemble , showing off her love for fashion and team spirit.

Before Patrick took the field to face-off against the Houston- Texans in a divisional playoff game, Brittany Mahomes was spotted giving the star quarterback good luck kisses and a sweet 'love you.' 

