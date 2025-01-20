Entertainment

James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'

The upcoming animated movie, 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash,' is set to smash box offices records in December, 2025

  January 20, 2025

James Cameron gives sneak peek into upcoming film 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'

James Cameron has revealed exciting inside details from his upcoming animated movie, Avatar 3: Fires and Ash.

In a conversation with Empire magazine, the Titanic creator opened up about his new science-fiction film and what the audience can expect in the latest installment of the global franchise.

James stated that in the third sequel of the film he tried to make a few ‘bold choices’ that the viewers might not have expected.

"It’s a tricky thing, we could be getting high on our supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, F—, that’s not what I signed up for," the renowned filmmaker cheekily added.

The 70-year-old Oscar-winning director said in his forthcoming movie he tried to create something new and thrilling for the audience, as he did not want to waste everybody's time and money.

"We’ve got some clever action set-pieces, you can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70, and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again," James revealed.

James Cameron's latest directorial animated movie, titled Avatar 3: Fires and Ash, is slated to be released on December 19, 2025.

