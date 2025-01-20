Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

American actor Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about his working experience with the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.
The Avengers star, who featured in the latest docuseries, SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, discussed how the classic show helped him better understand his work as a performing artist.
Downey recalled the past time and explained he was just 20 years old when he joined the program as a cast member on its season 11.
The 59-year-old actor stated, "I learnt so much in that year about what I wasn’t. But there’s not a more exciting 90 minutes you could have, whether you are any good or not."
"Michael Hall said to me, I’m gonna go do SNL. I’m gonna get you an audition and I bet you’re gonna get yourself on the show too," the Oppenheimer actor added.
Downey was part of the comedy show back in 1985 to 1986. Apart from the actor, SNL's season 11 also starred numerous Hollywood figures at the time, including Anthony Michael Hall, Joan Cusack, Damon Wayans, Randy Quaid, Jon Lovitz, and Al Franken.
On the professional front, Robert Downey is currently filming for his upcoming movies, Avengers: Doomsday [2026], Avengers: Secret Wars [2027], and Sherlock Holmes 3.