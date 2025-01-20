Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

Robert Downey Jr. worked on the 'Saturday Night Live' show back in 1985 as a casting member

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Robert Downey Jr. talks about his unforgettable working experience with SNL
Robert Downey Jr. talks about his unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

American actor Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about his working experience with the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

The Avengers star, who featured in the latest docuseries, SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, discussed how the classic show helped him better understand his work as a performing artist.

Downey recalled the past time and explained he was just 20 years old when he joined the program as a cast member on its season 11.

The 59-year-old actor stated, "I learnt so much in that year about what I wasn’t. But there’s not a more exciting 90 minutes you could have, whether you are any good or not."

"Michael Hall said to me, I’m gonna go do SNL. I’m gonna get you an audition and I bet you’re gonna get yourself on the show too," the Oppenheimer actor added.

Downey was part of the comedy show back in 1985 to 1986. Apart from the actor, SNL's season 11 also starred numerous Hollywood figures at the time, including Anthony Michael Hall, Joan Cusack, Damon Wayans, Randy Quaid, Jon Lovitz, and Al Franken. 

On the professional front, Robert Downey is currently filming for his upcoming movies, Avengers: Doomsday [2026], Avengers: Secret Wars [2027], and Sherlock Holmes 3. 

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts

Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover
Justin Bieber, Hailey join Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner for glam outing
Justin Bieber, Hailey join Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner for glam outing
Gigi Hadid takes big step for ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid takes big step for ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Olivia Rodrigo joins Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert
Olivia Rodrigo joins Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert
‘Harry Potter’ director Chris spills exciting beans about new TV adaptation
‘Harry Potter’ director Chris spills exciting beans about new TV adaptation
Paris Hilton, sister Nicky announce exciting family fest
Paris Hilton, sister Nicky announce exciting family fest
David Lynch's children break silence on his death
David Lynch's children break silence on his death