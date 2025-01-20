Trending

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Newlywed Neelam Muneer Khan shares first social media update after getting married

  • January 20, 2025
Neelam Muneer Khan wishes her husband a very happy birthday!

Taking to her Instagram stories space on Sunday, the Chupan Chupai actress commemorated Rashid's birthday with love.

Posting a gorgeous snap from their pre-wedding days, Neelam penned a sweet note wishing him well in life, “Ya Allah, on his birthday today, I pray for my husband’s well-being, both in this world and the hereafter.”

She continued, “Grant him good health, happiness and prosperity in abundance. Protect him from all harm, negativity, and distress, and surround him with your divine light and protection wherever he may go.”

Just days after taking the plunge, the newlywed proved love and adoration for her better half on a public forum. 

Not only this, Neelam treated fans to HD photos from her wedding and reception, leaving millions scrolling her feed for hours. 

Earlier in the day, the superstar proved she cannot stop obsessing over her bridal shower photoshoot as she unveiled jaw-dropping glimpses from the same. 

For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan's husband has been in the limelight owing to his profession. 

While some believed he is a Dubai police officer other reports claimed that Rashid runs his own business. 

