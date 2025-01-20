World

China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences

China recent increase in crimes have raised concern for leader Xi Jinping, who have called for sever punishment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
China earns world’s top executioner title with two major sentences
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences

China executed two men consecutively for heinous crimes, earning praises from the general public.

As per CNN, the country has given capital punishment to a man who killed 35 people by crashing his car into crowds at a sports centre in November, which was marked as the "deadliest attack" in a decade.

Fan Weiqiu, a 62-year-old man was killed, after being sentenced to death three weeks ago by a court in the southern city of Zhuhai, where the tragic incident took place.

With the decline in economic growth, the violence against general public has seen an increase in recent months, which is unaccustomed to Chinese people.

The authorities were forced to boost security measures and have announced severe punishment for those involved in the hope to deescalate the crime rate.

On Monday, another man was also executed in the eastern city of Wuxi for the killing of eight people in a stabbing incident on college campus in November.

Xu Jiajin, a 21-year-old recent graduate was found to be the perpetrator, whose motivation behind the crime were, “failing exam, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with internship compensation,” as shared by the authorities.

The knife attack and the car crash incident took place just days apart, which shocked the nation to their core.

The reason behind the rampage car was his failed marriage and an "unfair divorce" settlement.

After police round-him-up, the 62-year-old tried to hurt himself with a knife in the car before police took him to hospital.

During the hearing, the court shared that Fan’s, "motives extremely vile, the nature of his crime extremely heinous, the method particularly cruel, and the consequences particularly severe, posing great harm to society."

The two simultaneous executions were welcomed by huge support from public on all social media platforms.

China does not provide actual number of the total executions but the country is known as "the world’s top executioner" with thousands of people executed and sentenced to death each year.

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries
Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin
Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin