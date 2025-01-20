China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences

China executed two men consecutively for heinous crimes, earning praises from the general public.
As per CNN, the country has given capital punishment to a man who killed 35 people by crashing his car into crowds at a sports centre in November, which was marked as the "deadliest attack" in a decade.
Fan Weiqiu, a 62-year-old man was killed, after being sentenced to death three weeks ago by a court in the southern city of Zhuhai, where the tragic incident took place.
With the decline in economic growth, the violence against general public has seen an increase in recent months, which is unaccustomed to Chinese people.
The authorities were forced to boost security measures and have announced severe punishment for those involved in the hope to deescalate the crime rate.
On Monday, another man was also executed in the eastern city of Wuxi for the killing of eight people in a stabbing incident on college campus in November.
Xu Jiajin, a 21-year-old recent graduate was found to be the perpetrator, whose motivation behind the crime were, “failing exam, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with internship compensation,” as shared by the authorities.
The knife attack and the car crash incident took place just days apart, which shocked the nation to their core.
The reason behind the rampage car was his failed marriage and an "unfair divorce" settlement.
After police round-him-up, the 62-year-old tried to hurt himself with a knife in the car before police took him to hospital.
During the hearing, the court shared that Fan’s, "motives extremely vile, the nature of his crime extremely heinous, the method particularly cruel, and the consequences particularly severe, posing great harm to society."
The two simultaneous executions were welcomed by huge support from public on all social media platforms.
China does not provide actual number of the total executions but the country is known as "the world’s top executioner" with thousands of people executed and sentenced to death each year.