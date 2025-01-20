PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan 

After India’s disapproval of coming to Pakistan, a new debate has arisen about whether Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be sent to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy.
As per NDTV Sports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has crticized reports claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to send Rohit for traditional captains’ photoshoots and the pre-event press conference.
The outlet quoted the PCB official's statement, noting, “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan.”
It added, “They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan.”
It is pertinent to note that the BCCI has not yet made any official statement confirming or denying whether the Indian captain will be sent to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy events.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches scheduled at three venues in Pakistan and Dubai.
India will play all their matches in Dubai, including the match against Pakistan on February 23 and if India qualifies, they will also play the semi-final and final in Dubai.
The tournament will feature a total of 15 matches, and the teams will be split into two groups.
Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia