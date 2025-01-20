Sports

PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan 

After India’s disapproval of coming to Pakistan, a new debate has arisen about whether Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be sent to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy.

As per NDTV Sports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has crticized reports claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to send Rohit for traditional captains’ photoshoots and the pre-event press conference.

The outlet quoted the PCB official's statement, noting, “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan.”

It added, “They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to note that the BCCI has not yet made any official statement confirming or denying whether the Indian captain will be sent to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy events.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches scheduled at three venues in Pakistan and Dubai.

India will play all their matches in Dubai, including the match against Pakistan on February 23 and if India qualifies, they will also play the semi-final and final in Dubai.

The tournament will feature a total of 15 matches, and the teams will be split into two groups.

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh 

Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments
Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Aryana Sabalenka ‘super happy’ to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinals
Aryana Sabalenka ‘super happy’ to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinals
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card incidents in his career?
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card incidents in his career?
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open