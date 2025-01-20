King Charles, Prince William to declare war on Harry, Meghan with 'new royal tour'

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly set to declare war on Pince Harry and Meghan Markle with strengthening ties to their longtime archenemy.
According to new claims, the monarch and the Prince of Wales are set for a royal tour to the US in 2026.
The Government is said to be backing the move, with a senior UK Government source revealing that the monarch and the Prince of Wales could be used to strengthen the UK's ties with the US.
“Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the Royal Family,” a senior UK Government source told the Times.
They continued, “He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles.”
"A royal tour to the US would help reinforce the ‘special relationship,’” the insider added.
Meanwhile, another source noted that playing up to Trump's pro-monarchist tendencies could be an important way for the UK to exert its soft power.
"You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again,” they added.