Why Prince Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial in UK?

The Duke of Sussex will not be travelling to the UK for first hearing of The Sun trial

  • January 21, 2025
Prince Harry will not be attending the first hearing of his legal trial against NGN group in the UK.

As confirmed by PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex is set to skip the first day of prosecution of the lawsuit he filed against Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid The Sun, for illegally acquiring Royal Family's personal information through private investigators and journalists.

According to the outlet, with this decision of not travelling to the UK now, Harry has seemingly refuted the reports of being offered a "limited police protection" during his stay in the home country.

However, the 40-year-old will likely to testify in court in February.

About Harry's lawsuit against The Sun publishers:

The father-of-two has alleged that NGN violated his privacy between 1996 and 2011 by hacking duke's phone. 

However, the publication has denied any wrongdoing.

In December 2024, during his solo appearance at the NYT DealBook Summit, Harry vowed to continue his trial against the publication, emphasising that the actions of a few journalists is affecting the trust of general public in media.

This update from Meghan Markle's husband also debunked the reports that Harry has once again declined an offer by his father King Charles to stay at Buckingham Palace, just like he did in 2024.

An insider reportedly revealed to The Mirror that Harry was offered accommodation at the royal residence but he declined it.

