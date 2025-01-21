Entertainment

David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025

David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Harper in winning speech at Crystal Awards 2025

David Beckham expressed a beautiful desire for his daughter, Harper Beckham during the 2025 Crystal Awards Show in Switzerland.

The renowned former English footballer made a heartfelt speech while receiving a prestigious accolade at the World Economic Forum.

In his remarkable speech, David said he wanted his own daughter, whom he shares with his wife and popular designer Victoria Beckham, to get successful in her respective career just like his brothers.

The father-of-four also showcased his unwavering support in women's empowerment and spoke about the 'sad truth' of girls being 'held back' due to the discrimination.

The 49-year-old Inter Miami CF president said, "I've always believed in the potential of children, and that when children are given time, opportunity and encouragement they will reach their full potential."

"Growing up, I benefited from that support from family, from coaches and from teachers, Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination," David added.

As reported by Mail Online, David was being honoured during the awards gala for his impressive humanitarian work.

Apart from the footballer-turned-philanthropist, other critically known celebrities received the awards, including Diane von Furstenberg and Riken Yamamoto.

David Beckham attended the awards gala on Monday, January 19th, 2025, in Switzerland. His wife, Victoria Beckham, was notably absent at the event. 

