World

Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk has become a trusted and closest supporter of President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk’s hand gesture during his speech at an event celebrating President Trump’s inauguration sparked online criticism.

As per BBC, Musk, while thanking the supporters who helped contribute to Donald Trump’s victory, made a specific hand gesture.

He thanked the crowd by saying, “making it happen,” and then placed his right hand over his heart in a gesture of appreciation, followed by extending the same arm straight out in front of him.

During a speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Musk said, “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured.”

Afterwards, he turned around and repeated the same gesture for the people sitting behind him.

Several people turned to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and began comparing Musk’s hand gesture to the Nazi salute, to which Musk responded, "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

Claire Aubin, a historian with expertise in the study of Nazism in the United States, said on X that Musk's gesture was a "sieg heil", or Nazi salute. "My professional opinion is that you're all right, you should believe your eyes.”

As per the reports, Andrea Stroppa, a close ally of Musk who has helped Musk connect with Italy’s far-right PM Giorgia Meloni, was reported by Italian media to have shared a clip of Musk with the caption: "Roman Empire is back starting from Roman salute.”

Stroppa later removed his original post after some people interpreted Musk’s gesture as a Nazi salute.

He then clarified that “gesture, which some mistook for a Nazi salute, is simply Elon, who has autism, expressing his feelings by saying, 'I want to give my heart to you.’”

For the unversed, Tesla CEO has become a trusted and closest supporter of President Trump.

Musk has been selected to help lead an initiative that Trump has called the “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024
THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch
FMGE December 2024 results released: Easy way to download scorecard
FMGE December 2024 results released: Easy way to download scorecard
Trump signs first executive order: Withdraw from WHO, pardon capitol rioters
Trump signs first executive order: Withdraw from WHO, pardon capitol rioters
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate