  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Mary visits Kenya with government officials for high-profile event

Denmark’s Queen Mary delivers powerful opening speech at a high-level assembly in Kenya

Queen Mary has paid a visit to Kenya for a major assembly.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 11, the Danish Royal Family shared an update about the queen consort’s latest engagement, noting that she is in Kenya with government officials to attend the seventh UN General Assembly on the Environment.

They also shared that Her Majesty attended the high-profile event in her role as Patron of the UN Environment Programme.

“For the past two days, Her Majesty The Queen has paid an official visit to Kenya together with the Minister for the Environment and Minister for Gender Equality Magnus Heunicke on the occasion of the seventh UN General Assembly on the Environment,” read the caption.

The royals continued to share, “The Queen was present at the General Assembly in her capacity as Patron of the UN Environment Programme together with UNEP Director-General Inger Andersen.”

“During the meetings in the high-level segment, The Queen gave an opening speech on biodiversity and nature conservation in relation to human health, and the meetings aimed to bring member states and relevant stakeholders together on concrete initiatives in the area,” they added.

Furthermore, during the visit, Queen Mary also had a meeting with the President of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto.

In the post, the Danish Royals also posted a carousel of photos featuring glimpses from Queen Mary’s high-level engagements in Kenya.

