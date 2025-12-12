Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift confirms she was 'constantly in a lot of physical pain’ during Eras Tour

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift reveals painful health battle behind Eras Tour glamour
Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift has opened up about her “painful” health battle during record-breaking Eras tour.

The pop icon, 35, recalled the toll the three-plus, hour-long Eras Tour concert took on her body throughout its nearly two-year-long run.

During her guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, Taylor recalled, "Any time I put it on, I could be like coughing from a horrible virus, I could be like stomach virus, I could be like aching. I was constantly in a lot of physical pain, but when I put that on, I was just like, 'No, this is popping. I'm doing it. We're going.' "

However, one specific outfit saved the Lover singer during her health challenges, "I got to wear this very sparkly, Versace bodysuit.”

Later in the episode, Stephen showed Taylor a picture of herself as a child and asked her thoughts on growth.

She added, "So you know when you're 11 and you've got that one outfit that you just know goes so hard? Like when you just know that when you put this on, you're like, 'I'm sorry. I'm just unstoppable today."

Taylor’s Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and wrapped in December 2024, with 149 shows across five continents, breaking records along the way.

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Latest News

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics