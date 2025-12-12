Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift has opened up about her “painful” health battle during record-breaking Eras tour.
The pop icon, 35, recalled the toll the three-plus, hour-long Eras Tour concert took on her body throughout its nearly two-year-long run.
During her guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, Taylor recalled, "Any time I put it on, I could be like coughing from a horrible virus, I could be like stomach virus, I could be like aching. I was constantly in a lot of physical pain, but when I put that on, I was just like, 'No, this is popping. I'm doing it. We're going.' "
However, one specific outfit saved the Lover singer during her health challenges, "I got to wear this very sparkly, Versace bodysuit.”
Later in the episode, Stephen showed Taylor a picture of herself as a child and asked her thoughts on growth.
She added, "So you know when you're 11 and you've got that one outfit that you just know goes so hard? Like when you just know that when you put this on, you're like, 'I'm sorry. I'm just unstoppable today."
Taylor’s Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and wrapped in December 2024, with 149 shows across five continents, breaking records along the way.