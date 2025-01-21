Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music

Kanye West shared a heartfelt tribute to his 11-year-old daughter North, posting a loving photo of her and revealing how she reignited his passion for music.
The Famous singer took to his Instagram account to share a loving post about his daughter, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, saying she “made me love music again.”
In a shared post he added a photo which featured a black-and-white picture of her in the recording studio.
West penned the caption, “This little girl made me love music again.”
He added, “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”
Prior to this, North and her sister Chicago,seven, collabed with their father last year on the song Bomb, for which a video was released in November.
To note, the Grammy-award winning rapper revealed on September 24 that his 11th studio album would be called BULLY, uploading official cover art for the project the next month.
For the unversed, Ye and fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign have collaborated on two installments of his Vultures album series, with a third installment anticipated in the upcoming year.