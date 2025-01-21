Prince Harry’s high court hearing faces delay amid urgent legal submission

Prince Harry’s High Court trial has been unexpectedly delayed after his barrister submitted an urgent request for additional time.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex lawyer David Sherborne urged for a one-hour adjournment, delaying the scheduled 10.30am start time for unspecified reasons.
"I have been asked to ask your Lordship if we can have a short adjournment for an hour," Sherborne told the court.
The duke's lawyer admitted that potential disruption, stating, "I appreciate that might cause some inconvenience."
Justice Fancourt accepted the adjournment but stated the reason, "It does not cause inconvenience, it causes the loss of some time if this trial is going to proceed."
The decision came after Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson filed the lawsuit against News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering, which they later denied.
Notably, Tuesday is the opening day of Prince Harry's trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in London, but he will not be there.
The duke will take the witness stand during the February hearings, where he will present his testimony against the media group.